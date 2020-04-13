Section of supermarket gutted by fire in Old Harbour
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The top section of the Lee's Wholesale Supermarket, Meat and Liquor establishment located on East Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine was gutted by fire earlier today.
The Fire Department was on the scene quickly and firemen have been able to deal with the situation.
There was no assessment given of damages caused by the fire.
