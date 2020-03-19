Sections of Clarendon now under quarantine, new COVID-19 case revealed

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Corn Piece settlement in Hayes, Clarendon was today placed under quarantine for the next 14 days to allow for public health investigations to be completed, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported.

The ministry also confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus in Jamaica. This now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16.

The latest case arrived from New York on March 10 and has been isolated at the St Ann's Bay Hospital in St Ann since Tuesday.

The boundaries for the new quarantine area are as follows:

EAST - The boundary will run from its starting point at a point along the private railroad track that is located to the east of the community then heads in a southerly direction for approximately 200m.

SOUTH - Continue in a south westerly direction to a point just south of the Corn Piece settlement community along the gully way.

WEST - The boundary will then continue in a northerly direction along another gully way for a distance of approximately 530 m to a point west of the three-way junction leading into the Corn Piece Community.

NORTH - The boundary will then run in an easterly direction and terminate at the start point at the private railroad track.