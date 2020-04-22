Sections of Constant Spring Road to be closed tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A section of Constant Spring Road between Shortwood Road and West Avenue, in St Andrew will be closed for pavement improvement works in the vicinity of Grants Pen Avenue on Thursday.
The National Works Agency (NWA) said the roadway will be closed at 10:00 am to facilitate the project and should be reopened on Sunday, April 26.
NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said the road pavement, which had been excavated for pipe-laying works, will be reinstated using concrete.
He explained that the rigid pavement will prevent the rapid deterioration of the road surface which usually occurs with the transfer of contaminants by vehicles from the nearby Grants Pen Gully onto the asphalt surface.
The agency said Constant Spring Road's northbound carriageway will be converted to a two-way during the period. Motorists may opt to use Charlton and Shortwood Roads when travelling from Manor Park towards Half Way Tree and Central and West Avenues when going north.
Other drainage improvement activities continue along several sections of the Constant Spring Road Improvement major project, the agency said.
