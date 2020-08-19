Sections of Hanover, St James without water - NWC

HANOVER, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in sections of Hanover and some elevated areas in St James which are served by the Great River Treatment Plant, that due to a blockage at the facility production has been reduced by 70 per cent.

Therefore, customers will be experiencing no water, low water pressure and/or intermittent supply.

In Hanover the affected ares include: Great River, Round Hill, Sandy Bay, Orchard H/S, Tryall, Barbican, Kennilworth, Tamarind Hill, Guava Walk, and Woodland.

In St James, the communities impacted include Glendevon and sections of Norwood.

The company said it was working to have the service restored in the shortest possible time.