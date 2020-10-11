Sections of Kingston and St Catherine without water today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sections of Kingston and St Catherine will be without water today as the National Water Commission (NWC) carries out repairs on pipelines in both parishes.
The NWC said water supply along Sydendam Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine and Elgin Road and its environs in Kingston will be suspended for several hours to facilitate the repairs.
Areas in St Catherine include Valdez Road, Willowdene, Whitewater Meadows, The Orchards, Sydenham areas, Horizon Park and areas off Old Harbour Road
Areas in Kingston include Elgin Road, Ivy Road, Sections of Admiral Town, Trench Town and surroundings
