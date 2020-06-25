Sections of MoBay to be sanitised, washed this weekend
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Municipal Corporation says several streets in the resort city of Montego Bay will be washed and sanitised this weekend.
Work will commence at City Centre, located on St James Street, at 5:30 am on Sunday.
The initiative forms part of efforts by the corporation to curtain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The corporation said the initiative is being supported by the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and the St James Fire Department.
Addressing a press conference in Montego Bay recently, Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Homer Davis, disclosed that Caribbean Cement Company (Carib Cement) and Jamaica Pre-Mix Concrete Limited, have agreed to sanitise “a few streets in Montego Bay,” free of cost.
And Davis, who is also the mayor of Montego Bay, further disclosed that the corporation is in discussions with the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) for funding to have “a total sanitisation of the town”, soon.
"The areas that we are currently looking at is from the bottom of Dead End all the way to Fairview, all [of] Barnett Street - all streets running off, St James Street - all streets running off, we will be moving also into the rural small townships like Cambridge, Somerton, [and] Adelphi," stated Davis.
He added that emphasis will also be placed on all the bus parks, taxi parks, [and] at a section of Barnett St, commonly called 'Clock'.
Anthony Lewis
