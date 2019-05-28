Sections of Ocho Rios bypass to be reduced to single lane traffic tomorrow
ST ANN, Jamaica — Sections of the Ocho Rios bypass in St Ann will be reduced to single-lane traffic tomorrow to facilitate corrective works along the corridor.
The National Works Agency (NWA) says a few sections of the roadway will be paved including areas at Old Road, Shades Road (near Irie FM) and Evelyn Street, in the vicinity of the Ocho Rios Police Station.
The work is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am should be completed by 5:00 pm.
Motorists are being urged to expect delays along the corridor or to use Main Street through the town of Ocho Rios instead.
Road users are reminded to obey all posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons and the police.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy