Sections of Ocho Rios bypass to be reduced to single lane traffic tomorrow

ST ANN, Jamaica — Sections of the Ocho Rios bypass in St Ann will be reduced to single-lane traffic tomorrow to facilitate corrective works along the corridor.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says a few sections of the roadway will be paved including areas at Old Road, Shades Road (near Irie FM) and Evelyn Street, in the vicinity of the Ocho Rios Police Station.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am should be completed by 5:00 pm.

Motorists are being urged to expect delays along the corridor or to use Main Street through the town of Ocho Rios instead.

Road users are reminded to obey all posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons and the police.