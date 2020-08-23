Sections of Police Commissioner's office closed for sanitisation purposes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sections of the office of the Police Commissioner have been closed to facilitate sanitisation as well as further testing of staff members after Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson tested positive for COVID-19, the police have confirmed.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's High Command said Anderson is currently in quarantine at home after presenting with mild flu-like symptoms.

“In keeping with our strict internal protocols, upon feeling these symptoms he immediately subjected himself to the necessary tests and was notified on August 22 of a positive result. The commissioner is in good spirits and is only displaying mild symptoms,” the High Command said.

The police noted that members of his immediate support staff are all in the process of being tested, have been placed under quarantine, and are awaiting results.

Meanwhile, the police said Anderson urged all members of the force, particularly those on the frontline of the nation's fight against the pandemic, to take all necessary precautions as they carry out their daily functions. He added that they should immediately seek medical support once exhibiting any flu-like symptoms.