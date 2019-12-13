Sections of Portland to lose water for a week — NWC

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising the public that sections of Portland will be without piped water next week.

NWC said operations at the Kildare Pumping Station in the parish will be suspended in order to facilitate scheduled maintenance work, which is expected to begin Monday December 16 at 1:00 pm and continue until Friday, December 20 at 6:00 pm.

The affected areas include Upper Kildare, sections of White River, Diamond Ridge, Catholic Road, Belgium Road, Dobson Scheme, and Blue Berry Hill,

The company is urging customers to store water for use during the period of disruption.