Sections of St Andrew without water as NWC reports mechanical issue at White Marl
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that a mechanical issue has forced the shut down of operations at the White Marl #3 well facility in St Andrew.
The NWC said based on this situation, customers may experience low pressure or no water conditions until the problem has been rectified.
The NWC said it will provide a further update within the next 24 hours to advise of the assessed damage and possible restoration time. Where necessary, information will be provided regarding arrangements for alternate water supply measures to the areas.
Affected areas include Ferry Hill tanks, Ferry Industrial Estate, Cooreville Gardens and Duhaney Park, sections of Washington Boulevard, Molynes Road and roads leading off, and sections of Spanish Town Road.
