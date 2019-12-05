Sections of St Elizabeth to experience water disruption today until December 31

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising St Elizabeth residents that operations at the Newton deepwell in the parish will be suspended today until Tuesday, December 31, 2019 to facilitate well rehabilitation activities.

Areas to be affected include Newton, Coke, Barton, Haughton, Red Hills and surrounding areas.

The NWC apologised for any inconvenience caused and asked for patience and understanding from affected customers.