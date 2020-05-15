Security Minister commends MOCA after conviction of Manchester Municipal Corporation employees

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has commended the team at the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), for their role in securing the conviction of four former employees of the Manchester Municipal Corporation today.

Senior employees at the corporation Sanja Elliot, David Harris, Kendale Roberts and Dwayne Sibbles were convicted of conspiracy to defraud the Local government authority. They were also found guilty of breaching the country's Corruption Prevention Act.

In what has been described as the biggest fraud case at a Municipal Authority in Jamaica's history, Chang in a release after the conviction said MOCA has been “aggressively pursuing financial and economic crimes and disrupting organised criminal networks that corrupt our institutions and seek to create mayhem in our society”.

He pointed out that this conviction has set the stage for new levels of probity and accountability in the public sector.

“I want to assure the public that MOCA operates independently of political interference. I commend them for their professionalism and effectiveness,” Chang said.

He further assured the public that MOCA will investigate fearlessly all areas of corruption and will hold anyone who is responsible for crime accountable.

The minister outlined that the investigation of some corruption cases might take a while, but the final result will be of significant impact to the safety and security of the society. This prosecution, the minister said, “will initiate a new order for public accountability and integrity by both elected and unelected officials”.

The minister said the MOCA regulations were approved by both Houses of Parliament in March this year and have paved the way for the establishment of MOCA as an autonomous, statutory Law Enforcement Agency.