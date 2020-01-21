Security Minister condemns anti-Semitic graffiti in MoBay
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has condemned the recent actions of people placing graffiti with anti-Jew, anti-Semitic statements, in and around the city of Montego Bay.
This action, the minister said, “exemplifies the fact that a few persons in the country, continue to betray the accepted morals and values of society. Jamaica is known for its inclusiveness and seeks to welcome cultural diversity as outlined in Bob Marley's song 'One Love' and exemplified by our motto 'Out of Many One people.”
“I reject strongly this type of behaviour and have asked the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch to investigate and identify the perpetrators and analyse for any real risk,” Chang said.
The ministry said it is calling on all Jamaicans, to embrace inclusiveness and join in condemning acts of anti-Semitism and to 'LIV GUD' as it is important that as nation there is a reclaiming of values and norms that ensure the safety of our citizens and visitors.
Chang said he is reassuring the public that “there are continued efforts from the ministry, both at the policy and operational side in providing for the tenets of public order, security and safety.”
