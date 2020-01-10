Security Minister condemns attack on women and children

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, is condemning the recent shooting of an infant on Bowens Road in St Andrew yesterday evening. The child is among five other victims who were injured during a drive by shooting.

Chang pointed out that the ministry has been extremely concerned about the “heinous attacks on vulnerable groups such as women and children”.

He said that existing legislations such as the Sexual Offences Act, the Domestic Violence Act and the Child Care Protection Act are being amended to further protect women, children, the disabled and the elderly against crime and violence. The legal authority is also being strengthened to bring the perpetrators to justice, the minister said.

Chang is encouraging Jamaicans “to return to our traditions of caring for each other, and by so doing, stop the crime and violence against each other”.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), at about 5:57 pm yesterday, six people were standing along Bowens Road in the St Andrew South Police Division when they were pounced upon by armed men travelling in a motorcar, who opened fire hitting them.

All six people were taken to hospital where 21-year-old Nefferiti Roache, also called 'Nancy', of Cockburn Lane, Kingston 11, was pronounced dead and the others admitted for treatment. The CCU said they remain in stable condition.

“We regret the loss of life and would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” Chang said.