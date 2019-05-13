Security Minister lauds members of JDF

ST JAMES, Jamaica — National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says there has been a marked decrease in crime since the recent implementation of states of public emergency in the western region, as he lauded members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for their supporting the crime enhanced measures.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the declaration of the SOE in the three western parishes of St James, Hanover and Westmoreland for 14 days.

The measure was later extended for a further 90 days.

"Today (Sunday) I want to personally congratulate the men and women of the JDF for their unwavering support to new crime enhancement measures in the three parishes in western Jamaica. Since the implementation of the SOEs there has been a marked decrease in crime in the three parishes", Chang said in a statement following his attendance at a church service to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 2nd Battalion of the Jamaica Regiment of the JDF held at the St James Parish Church on Sunday.

"The disciplined and civilised approach of the members of the JDF, backed by the police has resulted in a successful execution of the SOEs with residents giving their full support to the anti-crime measures. I want to implore the men and women of the JDF to continue to carry out their duties in the professional and dignified way they have been doing, and I urge them to remain steadfast in making the residents in the affected communities proud of them and even become their watchdogs in the communities," he added.

The national security minister did not provide crime statistics, but he stressed that “the enhanced security measures are bearing fruits and the country will be a safer place once we get the support of the opposition for their extensions.”

Mark Cummings