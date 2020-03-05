Security Ministry engages more at-risk youth through robotics

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security says it has partnered with Halls of Learning (HoL) to engage 16 schools from at-risk communities to participate in the annual World Robotic Olympiad (WRO) Jamaica Competition.

The announcement comes following the third and final mentorship session for coaches, which was held at HoL's head office in Kingston, this morning.

Following the end of this morning's training session, the ministry handed over robotics kits which comprise parts needed to build a robot as well as Lego bricks, to participating schools.

Minster of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, said schools targeted by gangs for recruitment in communities with high incidence of violence were identified to participate in the programme.

He added that given their new emersion into this area, coaching support is afforded to teachers from the respective schools.

The minister also pointed out that technical support is being guided by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to develop a cybersecurity curriculum for students.

“We anticipate that after this competition, the support will continue in schools to aid in setting up and cementing robotic clubs as an extra-curricular activity, which should appeal more to students as opposed to illicit street activities during after school hours,” Chang said.

According to Andrea Hunter, an educator at Chetolah Mel Nathan Education Centre, “this partnership will provide our students with the opportunity to heighten their ability to use their own initiative, think critically, analyse situations and improve tactile skills”.

Meanwhile, Dave Francis, a teacher at Denham Town High School, said “this initiative brings forth a very interesting learning experience. It exposes our students to a privileged experience that only select schools have and we are pleased to be a part of programme that bridges this gap. It is a new field of venture and a highly welcomed one”.

The programme aims to develop skills and interest while promoting behaviour modification, emotional regulation and practice in literacy and numeracy.

The WRO is a global robotics competition for children and young people with over 100,000 participants, 22,000 teams and representatives from over 70 countries.