Security Ministry presents $29.2 m in scholarships for children of cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Ministry of National Security today presented 146 tertiary level students of active and deceased police officers with scholarships totalling $29.2 million.

According to a release from the Ministry, 83 first-time students and 63 returning students each received $200,000 in bursaries towards their education.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dianne McIntosh said that, “words can never fully express the nation’s gratitude to the brave men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who endanger their lives to protect citizens.”

She added that the scholarships serve as a symbol of gratitude to police officers and their families.

She noted that, “despite risks and looming danger, our police officers manage to execute their jobs with pride and honour. We can never compensate for their valiance and unwavering sacrifices and so these scholarships serve as a token of our appreciation.”

Last year, the Ministry launched an online Scholarship Web Based Application System, which saw over 150 children of police officers applying for scholarships.

The Ministry said the system was designed and implemented to reduce paper through online submissions of applications and official documents. Scholarship applications are shortlisted by the Ministry’s Career Development Committee based on criteria for eligibility. Returning students qualify for new bursaries based on academic performance.

“The Ministry of National Security takes pride in this contribution to nation building and solace in the fact that this gesture will combat brain drain and improve Jamaica’s GDP while moving families towards upward social mobility”, McIntosh said.