Security Ministry says it corrected 'security vulnerability' on JAMCOVID-19 app

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security says that a case of security vulnerability on the JAMCOVID-19 application was discovered yesterday and immediately rectified.

In a statement today the ministry said the vulnerability was associated with the file storage service.

“A thorough investigation was immediately initiated to determine if there were any breaches in travellers' data security, if the vulnerability had been exploited, and if there was a breach of any laws,” the ministry said.

“At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the security vulnerability had been exploited for malicious data extraction prior to it being rectified,” it added.

However, the ministry said it has contacted travellers whose data may have been subject to the vulnerability and have assured them that steps have been taken to ensure the integrity and the confidentiality of the data.

“The Government of Jamaica wishes to assure all travellers that we take data privacy and security extremely seriously and remain committed to stringent security protocols in keeping with local and international standards,” the statement said.

The ministry said it will continue to carry out “robust security testing” and update its security protocols as necessary to mitigate the risk of unauthorised access to data.