Security forces continue Clarendon plane crash probe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the security forces are continuing their search of areas surrounding the White Sands Beach, Rocky Point in Clarendon following the crash landing of an aircraft last night.

According to the police, the aircraft — a Cessna XB-JMR twin engine — made a landing on the coast based on reports from citizens who saw the airplane allegedly fall from the sky.

Reports are that bout 7:00 pm, officers were summoned to the location and on their arrival the aircraft was checked. However, no passengers or cargo were seen on the plane or in its vicinity, the police said.

The police said several checks were made at nearby hospitals but medical personnel reported that no one arrived at their facility from the crash site.

The police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.