Security forces must maintain vigilance after SOEs end, says Jackson

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition spokesman on national security Fitz Jackson is calling on the security forces to maintain a strong level of vigilance in communities following the end of the states of public emergency (SOEs) across the island.

Jackson said that while he welcomed the end of the SOEs, the security forces must now optimise their levels of engagement in the affected communities to ensure the continued security and protection of residents.

“Many of the communities which were placed under the SOEs were already pre-disposed to gang warfare, violent activities, and varying levels of criminality,” the spokesman noted.

“It is for this reason that the Commissioner of Police, the police high command and the Chief of Defence Staff must ensure that these communities continue to benefit from the strategic deployment and presence of security personnel,” he said.

According to Jackson, there may be elements within these communities that seek to “exploit the lifting of the SOEs to prey on citizens and disrupt the efforts for peace”.

He said that during the life of the SOEs, the country has unfortunately witnessed instances of violent crimes taking place within the precincts of the emergency measures.

“It is critical in this period of a general election that our citizens are allowed the freedom to express themselves and maintain their confidence in the democratic process of casting their votes without fear of intimidation or outright attacks,” he said.

“We have witnessed in the past, episodes of political intimidation and coercion affecting an entire community. The security forces must not participate or allow anyone or group of individuals to threaten the democratic right of our citizens,” he continued.

“The end of these extraordinary measures brought on by the SOEs does not mean the end of securing and protecting our citizens,” Jackson said.

“In fact, the Jamaican state should do more now to reassure the citizenry of its capacity to maintain law and order, and creating an environment for peaceful coexistence among residents and communities,” he added.