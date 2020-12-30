Security guard charged with illegal possession of gun, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a security guard with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Christmas day.

Charged is 30-year-old Phillip Marshall, otherwise called 'Powa', of Wildman Street in Kingston.

According to the police, about 8:35 pm, officers were conducting an operation in the area when they saw the accused pull a firearm from his waistband and threw it on the roof of a building.

The police said the roof was searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 14 cartridges were seized.

Marshall's court date is being finalised.