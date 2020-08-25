Security guard held with handcuffs, illegal gun
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Fifty-eight-year-old security guard David Williams was yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.
According to the police, about 7:30 pm Williams was seen acting in a manner which aroused the suspicion of officers on the West Street main road in Old Harbour.
He was accosted and searched during which a pair of handcuffs was found in his waistband. Further checks of a knapsack he was wearing revealed a Browning 9mm pistol and eight 9mm rounds of ammunition. Lawmen said Williams is not a licensed firearm holder.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy