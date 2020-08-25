Security guard held with handcuffs, illegal gun

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Fifty-eight-year-old security guard David Williams was yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

According to the police, about 7:30 pm Williams was seen acting in a manner which aroused the suspicion of officers on the West Street main road in Old Harbour.

He was accosted and searched during which a pair of handcuffs was found in his waistband. Further checks of a knapsack he was wearing revealed a Browning 9mm pistol and eight 9mm rounds of ammunition. Lawmen said Williams is not a licensed firearm holder.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.