Security guard killed in St Ann crash

ST ANN, Jamaica — A 31-year-old security guard died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash, on the AGR Byfield Highway, yesterday.

The police have since identified him as Orando Watkis, of Lower Buxton, Browns Town, St Ann.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay Traffic Department, is that about 2:20 pm, a Mazda Familia motorcar was being driven in the direction of Runaway Bay in the parish when on reaching a section of the roadway, it allegedly drifted in the path of a Nissan Urvan motor truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The police were summoned and both drivers were taken to hospital, where Watkis was pronounced dead and the other driver treated and released.