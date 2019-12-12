Security guard shot dead in Stony Hill, St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A security guard was shot dead by unknown assailants in Stony Hill, St Andrew yesterday, the police have reported.

Dead is 33-year-old Albert Joseph, otherwise called 'Cho Cho', of Old Golden Spring Road in the parish.

Reports are that residents heard explosions about 7:35 pm and summoned the police. On the arrival of the officers Joseph was seen with several gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and a magazine was recovered, the police said.