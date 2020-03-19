Security guard subdued, disarmed after altercation with police

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James-based security guard is now under police guard at the Cornwall Regional Hospital after being forcibly subdued and disarmed during an altercation with the police in Montego Bay today.

Officers from the St James Motorised Patrol Unit responded to a distress call at the St James office of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) in Overton Plaza after reports emerged that the security guard, who had been working there for over a year, began behaving erratically, hurling abuse and destroying property.

The guard, who is employed to a private security company, then made his way to a pharmacy where he consumed unprescribed medication, the police said.

When the police arrived on the scene, the man threatened the team and later barricaded himself in a small room inside the pharmacy.

After approximately 15 minutes of negotiating with the guard, the team gained entry into the room, subdued and disarmed him.

His licensed Glock pistol was seized by the police during the process.

The guard was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment, the police said.