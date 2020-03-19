Security guard subdued, disarmed after altercation with police
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James-based security guard is now under police guard at the Cornwall Regional Hospital after being forcibly subdued and disarmed during an altercation with the police in Montego Bay today.
Officers from the St James Motorised Patrol Unit responded to a distress call at the St James office of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) in Overton Plaza after reports emerged that the security guard, who had been working there for over a year, began behaving erratically, hurling abuse and destroying property.
The guard, who is employed to a private security company, then made his way to a pharmacy where he consumed unprescribed medication, the police said.
When the police arrived on the scene, the man threatened the team and later barricaded himself in a small room inside the pharmacy.
After approximately 15 minutes of negotiating with the guard, the team gained entry into the room, subdued and disarmed him.
His licensed Glock pistol was seized by the police during the process.
The guard was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy