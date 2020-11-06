Security guard wins $73m Lotto jackpot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supreme Ventures' $73 million Lotto jackpot winner, the fourth winner for 2020, says his massive win was nothing short of divine intervention.

R Jarrett, who hit it big on October 17 with winning numbers 4, 13, 14, 19, 27 and 30, said after his big payday he will stop playing Lotto to give someone else a chance to win with a ticket to their dreams.

Jarrett, who has been playing lotto for 10 years, said he had a rough and early start in life, working to buy his uniforms and send himself to school from a tender age and that his lotto win was a relief.

Having been a security guard for over two decades, Jarrett said he has been working since he dropped out of high school and has had his share of unscrupulous employers and hard times.

However, with a $73 million jackpot with his name on it, Jarrett said he can hardly believe how his luck has changed for the better. He said that since the win, he has kept a close eye on his ticket randomly checking it to make sure it is safe and sound.

“I put my ticket in my billfold for safe keeping and I check it every minute of the day. I don't want to reach Supreme Ventures and it's not there or rat draw it out. Mi woulda mash up!” he chuckled.

Chief Marketing Officer and Deputy CEO, Heather Goldson said SVL is pleased to be able to welcome four lotto winners during one of the most challenging years on record and that jackpots were designed to change lives.

“We are thrilled to welcome another lotto player to the multi-millionaires' club especially in such a challenging year for all of us. Lotto has such a loyal following and it's wonderful to see lives potentially changed and understand the impact that winning this windfall has on people's lives. This is what our jackpots are designed for, we have very high starting points to ensure that we really are able to help our players realise their dreams,” she said.

Jarrett said top of his list is a home to call his own.