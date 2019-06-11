Security guards arrested for stealing JUTC fuel
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two contracted security guards at the Lyndhurst Road depot have been arrested and charged for stealing fuel from the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).
According to the JUTC, a sting operation which was done last Sunday led to the discovery of several five gallon bottles of fuel hidden in the drainage system on the compound.
The JUTC, in a report, said that a credible source reported suspicious activities taking place over night.
The two security officers were subsequently taken into custody and charged; one is employed to the Task Force Security Company and the other employed to the Shalk Security Company.
JUTC said the ongoing operation is expected to shed light on the extent of the pilfering which includes batteries, fuel and pieces of aluminium removed from buses.
