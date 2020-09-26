Security minister calls for unity among stakeholders in crime-fighting efforts

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang is calling for unity among stakeholders in the national security sector.

In a statement today Chang said, “there are those in society who for various reasons propose to find a problem with every measure which is a potential and demonstrable effective contributor to reducing violent crime which has plagued Jamaica for decades.”

“Too many stakeholders have been sending conflicting signals about their support for law enforcement and fail to recognise that it will take nothing short of serious, strategic and sustained measures to successfully tackle crime,” he added.

Chang said he was calling on well thinking stakeholders “to show, in their posture, recognition for the fact that as a society we cannot tolerate a situation where the interest and lives of criminals are given priority over the security of law abiding citizens, including members of the security force.”

He noted that the Government recognises the serious nature of the threat which criminals along with their enablers and supporters pose to law abiding Jamaicans and the good functioning of society and will respond accordingly.

“The Government is undeterred from seeking to do its job and employing lawful measures intended to protect the citizenry,” he said.