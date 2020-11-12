Security minister welcomes new JCF officers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, today expressed heartfelt congratulations to the new graduates of Batches 125 and 126 in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“Welcome to the JCF, which is currently undergoing the most comprehensive process of institutional transformation in the history of the organisation,” he said earlier today while delivering his keynote address at the JCF's virtual graduation ceremony.

He added that the JCF is now experiencing a season of change and modernisation and as such it is important to build “the most powerful Force for Good in the country and the region”.

“We are restructuring the JCF into a true Jamaican force that is built on a foundation of public safety and good order...so we can achieve sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity for our people,” Dr Chang explained.

He noted that improving the JCF will require major advancement in various investment areas such as science, technology, mobility and communication, welfare and safety and training and development.

Dr Chang highlighted that investments in the country's forensic science capabilities have provided the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine with cutting edge equipment that improved forensic and ballistic analyses used to process crime scenes and aid police investigations.

He added that investing in police welfare and safety is a top priority for the ministry.

“Computers and laptops are now the norm for all police stations. We have procured 400 ballistic plates, 500 helmets and 4,000 ballistic vests during this financial year,” Dr Chang said.

He commended the JCF for being relentless despite continuous attacks from criminals.

“It is not lost on this administration that criminals are targeting the police and even their families. As a matter of priority, we are ensuring that police officers have the requisite resources at their disposal to relentlessly pursue criminal elements who seek to endanger our society, and bring them to justice,” he stated.

The security minister also expressed condolences to the family of the recently slain officer, Constable Kirkland Plummer, who was murdered while carrying out his duties.

He said the gruesome act is unacceptable and will not be condoned by the government and as such the security forces is working assiduously to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, he reminded the graduates that they should remain committed to public order and safety while endorsing the anti-corruption and anti-gang mandate.

Dr Chang emphasised that effective policing demonstrates certain qualities which in turn “if done correctly, will undermine criminal enterprise, stem corruption and curtail acts of violence”.

The 257 JCF graduating officers of Batches 125 and 126 are the first cohort to have completed basic training since Jamaica's first COVID-19 case in March.