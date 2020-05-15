Security ministry, PAJ meet after media barred from covering return of J'cans at NMIA
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, today met with the leadership of the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) to discuss airport media protocols for the re-entry of Jamaicans under the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 5) Order, 2020.
The meeting was arranged after journalists were barred from covering the arrival of more than 200 Jamaicans at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday.
“We understand that freedom of the press should be maintained and media availability is important in a democratic society. But we must uphold the protection of privacy and dignity of the residents while observing security and safety protocols of the residents returning under stressful conditions,” said Samuda in a statement following the meeting.
The ministry also thanked the PAJ for their understanding and committed to further consultations before the arrival of other residents to ensure that all protocols are observed.
The attendees of the meeting included President of the PAJ, George Davis; Vice President, Michelle Wilson Reynolds; and Director, Dionne Jackson Miller.
Also in attendance was Parliamentary Secretary from the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Robert Morgan.
