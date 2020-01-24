Security ministry breaks ground for Green Acres Police Station

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security today broke ground for the construction of the Green Acres Police Station in St Catherine.

The Green Acres Police Station is one of 60 stations targeted for the fiscal year 2019-2020, under Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (P-ROC).

In delivering the keynote address at the groundbreaking ceremony, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, pointed out that the imminent construction of the Green Acres Police Station is a good example of community partnership with the police.

“The government understands that in addition to fundamental infrastructural work – education, health and public safety are facets that we seek to improve in strengthening the country and the economy,” Chang said.

He added that there is great value in rebuilding and retrofitting police stations as creating public safety is important in settling communities and reassuring citizens that they should live and invest where they reside.

While lauding Minister Chang and his team at the ministry, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffiths, who represented Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, said the groundbreaking exercise highlights the government's commitment to improving the welfare of police officers.

“My work has been made much easier as the morale of my members has been lifted, which ultimately improves the delivery of service to the public,” Griffiths said.

Member of Parliament for West Central St Catherine, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the construction of police station represents the government's agenda to rebuild communities and improve the lives of citizens.

He said fighting crime is not what he describes as a 'one-man show'.

“If we are going to fight crime in Jamaica, the Government alone cannot do it. When the police are supported by members of the community, you get to see the safety and security you have never seen before – if we decide to work together,” Tufton added.

The ministry said P-ROC aims to convert police stations island-wide into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work, while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police.

To date, the ministry noted that 18 police stations are being renovated, 22 have been completed and the remaining 20 are expected to start before the end of this financial year.