Security ministry introduces electronic traffic ticketing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security in partnership with eGov Jamaica Limited today launched the pilot for the new handheld Traffic Ticketing Solution.

It will allow traffic police to issue tickets electronically.

The ministry said the pilot was launched with 100 smart android devices and portable printers which will allow officers to access drivers' vehicle info and ticketing history.

It added that the devices will eliminate inefficiencies caused by historical reliance on manual, paper-based ticketing and data entry.