Security ministry opens rebuilt Shady Grove police station

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security today opened the newly rebuilt Shady Grove police station in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine as it launched Project ROC [Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct] its public awareness campaign to rebuild, renovate and retrofit police stations islandwide.

Delivering the main address, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang said “priority should be given to the physical improvement of workspaces for police officers, who are tasked with ensuring that legislative rulings are observed”.

Chang, in an earlier statement, said that “the wooden shack, which stood (as the Shady Grove Police Station) for over 70 years has been completely rebuilt and transformed into a purpose-built police facility, tailored to the needs of citizens”.

The station is among several that have received infrastructural upgrade under the security ministry's new campaign, which aims to “convert all police stations into modern, citizen friendly work spaces, provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work, while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police.”

The ministry disclosed that a total of $5 billion will be spent to improve the condition of facilities of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“In addition to government funding, the National Housing Trust has committed approximately $2 billion to improve the police stations in the communities in which it operates. The Jamaica Social Investment Fund will be rebuilding and renovating select police stations in other communities, at a cost of $1 billion,” the ministry outlined.