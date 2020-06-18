Security ministry reviewing designs for new correctional facility
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says the ministry is reviewing architectural designs for a new correctional facility with improved psychiatric care quarters for inmates.
Speaking during Tuesday's sitting of the House of Representatives, Dr Chang also outlined the preliminary findings from an investigation undertaken by the Department of Correctional Services into the death of Noel Chambers.
Chambers, an 80-year-old inmate who was deemed unfit to plead, died while in custody after 40 years without a trial.
“I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government of Jamaica to the family of Mr Chambers,” Dr Chang said.
According to the ministry, a comprehensive audit of the department's correctional facilities will also examine the procedures involved in the treatment of inmates who are deemed unfit to plead.
“It goes without saying that we cannot and must not accept the death of Mr Chambers as merely the consequence of a flawed system,” he said.
Meanwhile, Commissioner of Corrections Lt Col (Ret'd) Gary Rowe said the department is prioritising the review of vulnerabilities within correctional facilities in order to implement the best measures for transformation.
“The law indicates that people unfit to plead should be assessed monthly and a report submitted to the requisite court. It is our determined intention that our mentally challenged and the most vulnerable within the care of the DCS are provided with the necessary opportunities for successful reintegration,” Rowe said.
As part of the way forward, the ministry said the Department of Correctional Services has identified people who have been in its custody for over 30 years and are being held at the court's or Governor General's pleasure.
The inmates identified underwent internal psychiatric assessment and were deemed low risk violence producers.
The minister noted that a letter will be sent to Chief Justice Bryan Sykes seeking the court's consideration of granting clemency.
