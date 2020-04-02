Security ministry sets up committee to manage movement of inmates

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security has implemented an ad hoc committee to develop recommendations and strategies to improve efficiency in the use of court time and the movement of inmates and wards from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to the Courts.

The announcement was made following a meeting held yesterday comprising representatives from the ministry, the DCS, the Ministry of Justice and the Court Management Services.

Minister Senator Matthew Samuda said the committee's recommendations will result in a greater coordination in the operations of the police, DCS and the judiciary system, where the management of inmate and ward transportation is concerned.

“The committee was formed after a meeting with Chief Justice, Mr Bryan Sykes to discuss concerns between the operations of the DCS and court system, which contribute to delays and inefficient use of court time because of the inmates' lateness”, said Senator Samuda, following a review of the 2007 Jamaican Justice System Reform Task Force Report.

Samuda said that while there have been advancements in the justice reform agenda since 2009, efficiency in transportation to court hearings remains an issue, which led to the formation of the committee.

The committee is chaired by Chief Technical Director for Crime Prevention, Rehabilitation and Inspectorate Policy at the ministry, Shauna Trowers and all reports will be submitted to the Permanent Secretary, Dianne McIntosh, for approval and implementation, the ministry said.