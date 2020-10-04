Security officer charged with shooting with intent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A security officer has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that the accused — 31-year-old Chiwale Lindsay, otherwise called 'Andrea' — opened gunfire at a group of people at the intersection of Bryden and Graham Streets in Kingston 16 on Thursday, August 27.

The police said that about midday, a group of people were gathered at the intersection when they were approached by a group of men who brandished firearms and opened gunfire at them. It is said that Lindsay was among that group of men.

The men escaped on foot in the area and no one was hurt during the incident, the police said.

An investigation was later launched and Lindsay was arrested in St Thomas last Monday. He was subsequently charged following an interview.

He is to appear in court to answer to his charges.