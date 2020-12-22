Seek help with parenting challenges, urges child protection agency
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) today renewed its call for parents and guardians experiencing challenges caring for their children, to seek help from the agency or other parenting support groups.
The agency said its call is in response to a series of viral social media videos of children being physically and verbally abused; the most recent involving a child seen being hit and cursed inappropriately by her alleged father.
CPFSA informed that after being alerted to the video, a team visited the community in Runaway, St Ann, where the child and her sibling, also seen in the video, reside.
The agency said it conducted an assessment of the family situation, and the necessary action was taken.
“They are closely being monitored by the agency to ensure their safety,” the statement said.
c, said that the agency is cognisant of the many responsibilities and demands of parenting, especially in this current pandemic.
However, she urged parents and guardians to make appropriate arrangements for their children, if they have to leave them because of work engagements or otherwise.
“Parental neglect is of grave concern, and is a contributing factor to the number of children reported missing. Reports from our National Children's Registry (NCR) indicate that over 15000 reports are received annually, with behavioural issues and neglect ranking the highest,” she said.
Gage Grey noted that the agency's Children and Family Support Unit is equipped to provide support to vulnerable children and their families, or parents in need of advice raising their children.
She encouraged parents and guardians to utilise the available resources.
She also urged citizens to report known or suspected cases of child abuse to:
- 888-PROTECT (888-776-8328)
- WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882
- report@childprotection.gov.jm
Persons can also call or visit any of parish offices islandwide.
Contact information for all CPFSA locations can be found on the agency's website www.childprotection.gov.jm, and social media pages; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter @cpfsajm.
