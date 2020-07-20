Self-screening for COVID-19 could soon become a thing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has announced that a technical cooperation agreement between its IDB Lab and telemedicine platform MDLink is paving the way for vulnerable groups such as those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly to self-screen for COVID-19.

The goal of the initiative is to design and test a digital screening solution for COVID-19 on the MDLink platform. The solution, which is expected to come on stream within a few months, will allow patients to connect virtually with locally registered doctors, without having to leave their homes.

Therese Turner-Jones, IDB Jamaica country representative and general manager for the Caribbean Country Group says COVID-19 is accelerating the pace of telemedicine as health professionals seek out innovative ways to deliver needed services whilst observing the necessary health protocols.

“Patients will be able to get expert guidance about whether they need to be seen or tested for COVID-19 instead of showing up unannounced at the emergency room or doctor's office. Some 5,000 persons with pre-existing health conditions and persons over 60 years will be directly impacted by the project.

“It will also take the pressure off the public health system and allow the health centres, hospitals, including accident and emergency departments, to deal with more critical cases including those related to COVID-19,” said Turner-Jones.

IDB pointed out that COVID- 19 is a major concern for Jamaica as elderly persons, and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious symptoms should they contract the virus. Jamaica's 2015 census reported that 12.6 per cent of the population is 60 years and over.

Over the last 10 years the top three leading causes of death in Jamaica are stroke, diabetes, and heart disease.

That, coupled with the fact that the rate of medical doctors and nurses to provide adequate coverage with primary care interventions in the island falling below the World Health Organisation's recommendation of 2.5 medical staff per 1,000 people, as well as the opening of the country's borders to tourists and the anticipated spike in new cases, makes the development especially crucial, the IDB said.

On average, the country has 0.5 medical doctors and 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people.

MDLink is a three-year-old online telehealth company that allows patients to be diagnosed and treated online via its website and app. Its mission is to increase access to affordable healthcare throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. So far it has helped over 10,000 patients, with 200 doctors and 30,000 patients registered on the platform.