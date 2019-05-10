Senate approves 90-day extension of new SOE in western Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Senate has approved the 90-day extension of the states of emergency (SOE) imposed in three parishes — Hanover, St James and Westmoreland.
The Emergency Powers (Continuance) Resolution, 2019 was supported by 15 senators, including three Opposition members.
Two Opposition senators, Damion Crawford and former Senate president, Floyd Morris, voted against the resolution. Three members were absent from the vote and one member, Opposition Senator Andre Haughton, declined to vote.
The positive vote means that the SOE will continue for 90-days beyond the initial 14 days proclaimed by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, on April 30.
Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy