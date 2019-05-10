Senate approves 90-day extension of new SOE in western Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Senate has approved the 90-day extension of the states of emergency (SOE) imposed in three parishes — Hanover, St James and Westmoreland.

The Emergency Powers (Continuance) Resolution, 2019 was supported by 15 senators, including three Opposition members.

Two Opposition senators, Damion Crawford and former Senate president, Floyd Morris, voted against the resolution. Three members were absent from the vote and one member, Opposition Senator Andre Haughton, declined to vote.

The positive vote means that the SOE will continue for 90-days beyond the initial 14 days proclaimed by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, on April 30.

Balford Henry