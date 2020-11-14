Senate approves Electricity (Electrical Work, Registration and Licensing) Regulations, 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Under new electricity regulations approved by the Houses of Parliament, inspection and approval of electrical works are now expected to be executed more expeditiously.

This, as the supporting legislative regime will facilitate an increase in the complement of licensed electrical inspectors from the nine currently serving the island, thereby improving the turnaround time for the inspection process.

The Electricity (Electrical Work, Registration and Licensing) Regulations, 2020 is intended to digitise, modernise and transform the electrical inspection process, and bolster regulatory efficiency in relation to electricians.

Leader of Government Business in the Upper House, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who piloted the regulations during yesterday's sitting of the Senate at Gordon House, pointed out that with nearly 35,000 inspection applications being received annually, the number of inspectors is not adequate to handle this work load.

“What occurs now is that the delays between submission of work for inspection and actual inspection are almost always unduly lengthy and frustrating for residential customers. Commercial entities seeking inspection are also adversely impacted,” she said.

Johnson Smith, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, noted that the regulations are being adopted pursuant to Section 55(1) of the Electricity Act, 2015, which provides for the privatisation of electrical inspection functions that were previously conducted solely by the Government.

“The Government will be unburdened of some of the operational aspects of conducting physical inspections within the electrical works industry, while maintaining quality and standards through regulation,” she said.

She added that the anticipated increase in the number of licensed inspectors “will be a massive improvement in our developmental capacity”.

“The whole process, the framework for registration of electricians and… the means by which we access electricity, has been somewhat archaic. It has not kept pace with Jamaica's developmental needs. [Additionally], due to the increase in the rate of electrification across the island and… commercial activities, there has been an increase in demand in the number of persons seeking to be connected to the grid,” she said.

Johnson Smith further pointed out that under the new regulations, clients will be assured of technically sound and compliant work conducted and passed by competent and regulated electricians and inspectors within a reasonable timeline.