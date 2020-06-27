Senate approves extension of SOEs in Kingston western and central police divisions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Senate on Friday approved the extension of the States of Public Emergency (SOEs) in the Kingston Western and Kingston Central police divisions until July 25.

The SOEs, which were declared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on June 14 in response to increased criminal activities in both divisions, were instituted for an initial 14 days and were scheduled to be terminated on June 29.

Leader of Government Business in the Upper House Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who piloted the Emergency Powers (No2) (Continuance) Resolution, 2020, seeking the SOEs' extension, noted that the Administration views the move “as an important part of efforts to save lives and protect the residents of communities who are most at risk”.

She argued that the SOE declaration in the Kingston Western and Kingston Central police divisions has facilitated wider operational control by linking those in the Kingston East and St Andrew South police divisions to create one contiguous geographical space.

The resolution was approved in the Lower House on Tuesday, June 23.