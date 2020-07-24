Senate debating extension of SOEs less than 48 hours before they expire

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Senate began debating five resolutions seeking to extend the lives of the current States of Emergency (SOEs) across the island, which are to expire midnight tomorrow, July 25.

Leader of Government Business, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, said that while the SOEs are facing expiration tomorrow, it is the Government's understanding that there has been no ruling on the matter which will continue in the court on Monday.

She noted that the five resolutions were approved in the House of Representatives on Tuesday and notice seeking their approval in the Senate, which would keep them in place until September 3 without the necessary parliamentary approval, were raised by her at the start of the sitting.

“This, of course, is subject to the approval of the resolutions by the Senate today. We are aware of the matter that has been reported and discussed in the press regarding five men detained under the States of Emergency and just wish to say that, notwithstanding how it has been discussed or reported on, it is Government's understanding that there has been no ruling on the constitutional matter. Therefore, it no way impacts on the resolutions that are before us today, and the matter continues before the court on Monday,” she added.

However, the first speaker on the Opposition side, former president of the Senate, Senator Floyd Morris, has already indicated that he would not support the resolution based on the development.

Balford Henry