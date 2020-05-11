Senate delays final approval of Land Registration Bill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Senate has delayed closure on the bills regarding the registration of land and titles to Friday, to accommodate further discussions on issues raised in last week's debate.

The Government agreed to resume the debate when the Senate meets next, which is likely to be next Friday, to consider some of the points raised during a lengthy debate last Friday, in which both sides agreed on the need to pass the bills to protect the ownership of lands and ensure that the titling of these lands, but raised points which they said could improve the effectiveness of the legislation.

A number of issues raised by Government member, Senator Ransford Braham and Opposition members, including Opposition spokesman on land and housing, Senator Sophia Fraser Binns, Senator Wensworth Skeffery and the Leader of Government Business, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, will be discussed this week by the Cabinet and a decision taken as to whether they can be accommodated at this time.

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who is both minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade and leader of Government business, said that having heard all the presentations from both sides, would have placed the Government 's technical team in an “excellent position” to consider the various suggestions that have been made by the speakers.

“There are probably some other matters which could be considered, but we are clear on the positions with regard to property tax and persons exercising the right of ownership. The taxes inherent in that and the caveat does give them the title and the opportunity therefore to utilise it, with the caveat notwithstanding,” she explained.

“But to address all the matters effectively in committee would undoubtedly take us past the president's patience. So I will just ask that I be allowed to, perhaps, properly close the debate at our next sitting, so that I can address the issues raised and then we would go straight to committee and pass these very important bills that have been placed before us,” the minister said.

The Government has said that the two bills — The Registration of Titles Cadastral Mapping and Tenure Clarification( Special Provisions) (Amendment) Act and the Registration of Titles (Amendment) Act — are aimed to “dramatically change the policies governing land management, titling and registration, in its quest for national development, including introducing an alternative to voluntary registration".

They were approved by the House of Representatives on May 28, piloted by Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz.

Balford Henry