Senate extends SOEs despite court threat

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Senate today approved the extension of the five states of emergency (SOEs) currently in operation, just a day before they were scheduled to end.

The resolutions, with the backing of two opposition senators, were approved after a lengthy debate which ended with 15 “ayes” against five “nos”, and with one member, Senator Damion Crawford, absent. The Government needed 14 votes to clear the hurdle.

The SOEs — in Kingston East, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, Clarendon, St Catherine and the St Andrew South Police Division — were extended on June 23 by approximately one month, until July 25, to synchronise their extensions. The two latest SOEs — Central Kingston and Western Kingston — which were effected just over a week earlier, were also extended to the same date.

This followed an undertaking by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that it was not his intention to hold an election while sections of the island remain under SOEs.

During last week's meeting of the House of Representatives, all seven SOEs were extended to September 3, based on an understanding between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition that they would increase bipartisan cooperation with the recently formed private sector-led stakeholders group, which also includes the church, and has been including stakeholder summits on crime.

Opening the debate in the Senate yesterday, Leader of Government, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, noted that it would go ahead, despite the fact that the SOEs expire Saturday and there is a court issue scheduled for Monday.

She said that the government's understanding was that there was no ruling yet from the judge on the constitutional matter of detentions before the court, and the five detainees whose release was the focus of the case will have to return to court on Monday for the verdict.

“We are aware of the matter that has been reported and discussed in the press regarding five men detained under the states of emergency, and just wish to say that notwithstanding how it has been discussed or reported on, it is the Government's understanding that there has been no ruling on the constitutional matter. Therefore, it in no way impacts on the resolutions that are before us today, and the matter continues before the court on Monday,” she added.

However, the first speaker for the Opposition, Senator Floyd Morris, said that while he had adopted a consistently positive approach to the extensions, because the liberty of citizens was fundamental, after hearing the court's ruling on the news and hearing the discussion in the public space about a breach, he had become very concerned and was eagerly awaiting certain clarifications.

“I swear to protect that constitution in here, so I am not going to support these resolutions because, in my estimation and based on my reading and knowledge of the constitution that I swear to protect inside here, I am not going to allow the government to continue to violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of our poor Jamaican brothers and sisters,” he said.

Morris urged his fellow senators to stand up and protect the rights of the citizens and the oath they had taken in joining the chamber. Opposition senators Lambert Brown and KD Knight also criticised the resolutions. But Government members, including Senator Charles Sinclair, Matthew Samuda and Ransford Braham, gave full support to the measures.

