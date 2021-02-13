Senate passes legislation to establish independent fiscal commission
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Senate yesterday approved legislation that will establish the Independent Fiscal Commission.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Aubyn Hill, piloted the Independent Fiscal Commission Act, 2020 which provides for the body's establishment.
Hill said that the Independent Fiscal Commission will serve to strengthen Jamaica's fiscal responsibility framework; and promote sound fiscal policy and fiscal management in an effort to sustain fiscal discipline and macro-economic stability.
“The Independent Fiscal Commission's mandate is to provide the public with an informed and independent opinion on the soundness and sustainability of Jamaica's fiscal policies and positions in keeping with Jamaica's fiscal responsibility framework,” he said.
He added that the commission will be an institution that is “exclusively dedicated to being the guardian, interpreter and arbiter of Jamaica's fiscal rules – that is the only thing it will do”.
Hill noted that it will monitor compliance with Jamaica's fiscal rules; it will keep the public informed on economic matters according to a scheduled calendar; and it will provide independent analysis on fiscal policy developments.
“Jamaica's Independent Fiscal Commission will embody the principles of credibility, accountability, transparency, inclusiveness, ownership and permanence which will help Jamaica maintain a path of prudence while enhancing our Jamaican economic independence,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy