Senator Sinclair donates tablets to Flanker Primary students

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Four students from the Flanker Primary and Junior High School in St James are now in a better position to access online learning after receiving tablets from Councillor for the Flanker Division, Senator Charles Sinclair, on Wednesday.

Senator Sinclair says the donation comes as a response to the students' urgent need for assistance which was identified by Flanker Primary and Junior High School principal, Collette Barnes, who reached out to him.

The councillor expressed confidence that the donation will greatly enhance the students' learning, adding that he intends to repeat the philanthropic gesture in an effort to benefit more students from his division.