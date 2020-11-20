Senator Sinclair donates tablets to Flanker Primary students
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Four students from the Flanker Primary and Junior High School in St James are now in a better position to access online learning after receiving tablets from Councillor for the Flanker Division, Senator Charles Sinclair, on Wednesday.
Senator Sinclair says the donation comes as a response to the students' urgent need for assistance which was identified by Flanker Primary and Junior High School principal, Collette Barnes, who reached out to him.
The councillor expressed confidence that the donation will greatly enhance the students' learning, adding that he intends to repeat the philanthropic gesture in an effort to benefit more students from his division.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy