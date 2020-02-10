Senator angered by smell of weed from Airbnb next door

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Opposition senator Sophia Frazer-Binns says Government will have to find a way to regularise the operation of online tourism marketplace Airbnb.

“We have to consider how Airbnb impacts our communities, our lifestyles and our culture,” the Opposition spokesperson on land and housing told the Senate as it concluded its annual State of the Nation debate on Friday.

Frazer-Binns acknowledged that she lives in an area where Airbnb accommodation is available to visitors, and she has had to seek the help of the authorities because of the visitors' behaviour.

“I can't tell you the number of times I have had to go to the security. I do protest because of the smell of the weed, and with two young children it angers me. I mean, it really angers me. I am not against a person expressing themselves that way, but with two young children I am particularly unnerved, and when you hear stories about some of these persons who come and inhabit the accommodation, you cringe,” she noted.

“So we have to think about how it impacts lifestyles; how it impacts community culture; and how it impacts security issues. We must consider what is the best mechanism to put in place to regularise the Airbnb [sector],” she said.

