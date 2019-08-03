Senators named to House committee on Sexual Harassment Bill
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the Upper House who will form part of the Joint Select Committee to examine theSexual Harassment Bill were appointed during yesterday's (Friday, August 2) sitting of the Senate.
Appointed are Government Senators Kavan Gayle, Dr Saphire Longmore, and Kerensia Morrison; and Opposition Senators Donna Scott Mottley and Sophia Fraser Binns.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, said the senators will join members of the Lower House, who have already been appointed, to consider and report on the Bill.
The establishment of the committee will serve to ensure that the legislation is put in place expeditiously.
Tabled in the House of Representatives on July 9, the Bill seeks to protect all women and men from unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favours, and crude sexual behaviours that affect quality of life by creating an intimidating, hostile or offensive environment.
The Bill addresses concerns about sexual harassment that is employment-related, occurring in institutions, or arising in the landlord and tenant relationship.
It outlines the types of conduct that constitute sexual harassment and prohibits certain related conduct.
It further makes provision for the hearing of complaints by a Sexual Harassment Tribunal, which will comprise 12 members.
