Senior NCB manager, Dr Rickert Allen passes on, Health Minister, WIPA give their condolences
KINGSTON, Jamaica – OBSERVER ONLINE has been informed that Dr Rickert Allen, the senior general manager for Group Human Resources and Facilities Division, at the National Commercial Bank died suddenly at his home yesterday (April 11).
No more information as to the cause of Allen's death is available at this time.
Responding to death of Allen, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton tweeted that he was saddened by the passing of Allen.
“Rick gave me my first job after high school at the Alcan Bauxite company in Mandeville. A hard worker and caring individual.
“Condolences to his family and friends. RIP my friend.”
Meanwhile the West Indies Players' Association's (WIPA) executive and staff extended
their heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Rickert Allen who recently
passed away.
In a release issued today (April 12) from WIPA, President and CEO of the regional cricket body, Wavell Hinds praised Allen for his work as chairman of WIPA's Human Resources (HR) Committee.
“Dr Allen's invaluable contribution to our organisation will certainly be missed. His duties were
always executed professionally and carried the friendly and personable touch that made him a
favourable character among our group. We offer our deepest thoughts and prayers to his family,
friends and co-workers at this difficult and testing time,” Hinds said on behalf of WIPA.
