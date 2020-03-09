Senior citizen charged for carrying ammo through airport

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Sixty-seven-year-old retiree Rondoll McCullough of Cove Canal, Florida, USA was on Saturday charged with illegal possession of ammunition at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, St James.

The police said about 12:05 pm, McCullough was proceeding to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale when his luggage was searched at a security check point.

A magazine containing five .38 rounds of ammunition was found and he was subsequently arrested. He is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Tuesday, March 10.